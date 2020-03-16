The Debate
Here's Why Brad Hogg Reckons India-Pakistan Series Is 'most Anticipated' Event

Cricket News

Brad Hogg termed the India-Pakistan series as the 'most anticipated' event during a recent Question & Answer session with fans on social media

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brad

Brad Hogg answered a fan's question when he was asked what he reckoned about a bilateral series between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Both the countries have not played any bilateral series since the 2012-13 season due to political tensions and only face off against each other in multi-nation tournaments like the Asia Cup or ICC events.

READ: Rohit Sharma the only batsman who can hit T20 double ton at present: Brad Hogg

'Most anticipated event': Brad Hogg

During Hogg's recent Question & Answer session with the fans on social media, a passionate fan had asked him what he reckoned about the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s role about encouraging India and Pakistan series as it has been so long to see the arch-rivals face in a series to which the veteran Australian spinner replied that everything should be done to facilitate such a series as it is a game of cricket against two teams who have absolute love and passion for the game. The two-time World Cup-winner then termed it as the most anticipated event in sport as over a billion fans would be glued to it.

READ: Chris Lynn leaves PSL in midst of coronavirus pandemic

READ: Coronavirus pandemic: South African cricketers fly back early after being stranded

Brad Hogg on IPL & PSL

A cricket fan had asked Hogg if he were to give points for cricket leagues then how much would he give to IPL and PSL each, to which the veteran off-spinner replied that he rates both the leagues 9 out of 10 as he reckons that the PSL has been the most prevalent of late because it has bought the game back to Pakistan while the IPL has the most interest in viewership worldwide.

READ: Rohit Sharma shares a heartwarming message for people over the Coronavirus outbreak

First Published:
