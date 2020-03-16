Rohit Sharma Shares A Heartwarming Message For People Over The Coronavirus Outbreak

Rohit Sharma has urged everyone to stay safe, in a video that was posted by him on social media. Most sporting events have either been called off or postponed due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has spread its tentacles all over the world. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa has been rescheduled to a future date while the 13th edition of the IPL which was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15 at the earliest.

'Stay Safe Everyone': Rohit Sharma

"I just wanted to talk about a few things. Last few weeks have been tough times for all of us and the world has come to a standstill which is very sad to see. The only thing we can do to get back to normal is by all of us coming together and how we can do is that being a little smart, little proactive, knowing our surroundings and as and when you are getting any symptoms, informing the nearest medical authorities because we all want kids go to the school, we all want to go to the malls, we all want to watch movies in theatres and I appreciate the efforts of the doctors and the nurses around the world who have put their lives at risk while taking care of the people who have been tested positive." "Last, but no the least, my heart goes out to the people who have lost their lives and their families. Take care and be safe", said Rohit Sharma in a video that was posted by him on his official Twitter handle.

Rohit Sharma's New Zealand tour was unexpectedly cut short due to a calf injury that he had suffered during the fifth and final T20I against the Kiwis in which the Men In Blue had registered a whitewash. His presence was missed as Team India were whitewashed in the ODI and Test series that followed. The 'Hitman' will now be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the IPL where the Mumbai Indians will not only be looking to retain their title but also win their record fifth IPL crown.

