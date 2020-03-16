The Debate
Rohit Sharma The Only Batsman Who Can Hit T20 Double Ton At Present: Brad Hogg

Cricket News

Rohit Sharma is recovering from the calf injury which he sustained during the final T20I game vs New Zealand. Since then he has spent quality time with family.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai |
Rohit Sharma

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg feels that Team India 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma could become the first cricketer to score a double-hundred in T20 cricket. During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, Rohit Sharma was retained by Mumbai Indians for ₹15 crore. The cricketer has been part of the franchise since IPL 2011 and was appointed as captain in the 2013 edition. 

Also Read:  Brad Hogg Forwards Fan's Advice To Sourav Ganguly About Scheduling IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Brad Hogg speaks about Rohit Sharma making a record 

Currently, Rohit Sharma is recovering from the calf injury which he sustained during the final T20I game vs New Zealand. Since then, the opener has been spending quality time with his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira. Recently during a Question and Answer session on Twitter, former Australian spin bowler Brad Hogg said he feels Indian opener Rohit Sharma could become the first cricketer to score a double-hundred in T20 cricket. 

Brad Hogg also heaped praise on Rohit Sharma’s gift of timing and his six-hitting ability. He wrote that currently, Rohit Sharma is the only player he thinks is capable of scoring T20 double century. He added that the Mumbai batsman has a good strike rate, timing and can hit sixes all around the ground. Sharma has three double hundreds in ODI cricket and is the only player to do so. The 32-year-old Indian cricketer has played 328 T20 matches with 8642 runs at an average of 32.24 and six centuries to his name.

Also Read: Brad Hogg Reckons That IPL And PSL Are On The Same Page, Justifies His Statement

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma trolls Mumbai Indians

Recently during the latest IPL 2020 commercial, Rohit Sharma can be seen taking note of the same by hilariously replying that the upcoming season is also related to an “odd number”. He says that the upcoming tournament is the 13th edition, i.e. an odd number season. Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions. 

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Has A New Social Media Manager In Daughter Samaira; Take A Look

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians team 2020 

Mumbai Indians signed two Australian players in the IPL 2020 auction. MI acquired services of Australia’s big-hitting batsman, Chris Lynn for ₹2 crore and Nathan Coulter-Nile for ₹8 crore. Here's how the current squad for the upcoming season looks like 

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary.

Bowlers: Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.

Also Read: Brad Hogg Accuses India Of Being More Interested In 'sightseeing' After NZ Hammering

First Published:
