Brad Hogg Accuses India Of Being More Interested In 'sightseeing' After NZ Hammering

Before the India tour of New Zealand, India looked like the strongest Test team in the world. The team which had not been defeated in the ICC World Test Championship faced a harrowing defeat at the hands of Kane Williamson's men at Wellington. Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has weighed in on Team India's misery and has started a conversation on Twitter about the Indian team's deteriorating performances in New Zealand.

NZ vs Ind: Brad Hogg calls refers to Indian tour as "sightseeing"

In a tweet that did not seem to rub Indian fans in the right way, Brad Hogg came out and shared his views on India's New Zealand outing. The tour had begun very strongly when India won all five T20I matches and showed great promise. The Kiwis struck back and got wins in all three ODIs before the two-match Test series begun.

In the first Test, New Zealand debutant Kyle Jamieson dominated the Indian batsmen along with Tim Southee picking up nine wickets. As a result, New Zealand won the match with great comfort when India gave them a target of nine to chase in the final two days.

India still have there troubles in New Zealand in test cricket. Batsmen have 5 days to find a way to play the seaming ball before Christchurch. First 2 weeks they meant business, next 4 weeks turning into a sightseeing tour. #thetraveller #BCCI #INDvNZ #NZvIND — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 24, 2020

Fans, who were already upset with India's performance, seemed to go on the offensive and attacked the former KKR spinner but a few fans also tried to initiate an important conversation about player workload.

Brad who? — M A satheesh (@masatheesh69) February 24, 2020

When was the last time Aussies won a test series in India ?!? Cant remember ... — Arnab Bhattacharyya (@Being_AB23) February 24, 2020

India plays too much cricket these days, i do not know some one else noted it ot not, kohli is intensity seems quite low these days, might be i am wrong, but they need to relax a bit — pawan kumar (@pawankumar8992) February 24, 2020

New Zealand vs India 2nd Test live: NZ vs Ind live streaming details

The second and the final Test of the Virat Kohli-led Team India will start at Christchurch on February 29. Post that, the Indian team will return to host South Africa in a three-ODI tour. The 2020 IPL will follow this series where Virat Kohli will be back to leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The NZ vs Ind live streaming can be found on Hotstar and Jio TV. The NZ vs Ind live streaming can be found on Sky Sports in New Zealand and Fox Sports in Australia.

