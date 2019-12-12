IND Vs WI: Brad Hogg Boldly Claims That KL Rahul Has Ended Shikhar Dhawan's T20I Career

India's series decider at the Wankhede on Wednesday turned into a one-sided affair in the matter of a few overs. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put together a mammoth 135-run stand for the first wicket and laid the foundation for India's comprehensive win. Rahul needed 9 runs in the 20th over of the Indian innings to get to his third T20I hundred when he got out. As the dust from yesterday's win settles and KL Rahul's T20I consistency becomes evident, Team India faces one definite question - Does the T20I team need Shikhar Dhawan?

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become joint highest T20I run-getters of all time

Brad Hogg expresses bold thoughts

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg posted on his social media and lauded India for utilising their pacers well. Hogg also added that KL Rahul's consistent performances in the shortest format might have shut the door for Shikhar Dhawan in T20 International cricket. Ahead of next year's T20 World Cup, India will look to solidify their squad and Rahul's consistency makes him a much better prospect for the opening slot. Shikhar Dhawan has had a very lacklustre run in the T20I format for India and KL Rahul on the other hand has been a fantastic performer. Here is Hogg's tweet.

India utilizing Chahar and Bhuvneshwar with the new ball rather than spin, decisive move, allowing two swing bowlers to utilize there craft. Rahul looks as though he has ended Dhawan's helm at the top of the order. #INDvWI #ICC #Cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 12, 2019

Dhawan has scored 1504 runs in 57 T20I innings while KL Rahul has scored 1138 runs in just 31 T20I innings.

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI third T20I: Game-defining top moments from the Mumbai T20I

KL Rahul leads the way for India

Innings Break!



An absolute run fest here at the Wankhede as #TeamIndia put up a stupendous total of 240/3 on the board, courtesy batting fireworks by Rohit (71), Rahul (91), Kohli (70*).@Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/O5t0SoWLoS — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2019

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI 3rd T20I: Match report, highlights and player ratings

In the series decider at Mumbai, KL Rahul led the way for the Indians to completely obliterate the Windies bowling. Rahul got out when he was nine runs shy of his third T20I hundred. Rahul made 91 at the top of the order along with Rohit's 71 and Virat's unbeaten 70. India landed at 240/3 and knocked the Windies out of the competition. India won the match by 67 runs and took the series home 2-1.

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI third T20I: A statistical round-up after India’s series-clinching win in Mumbai