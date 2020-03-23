Virat Kohli 'best Batsman In The World' And My Favourite: Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Former West Indies star Shivnarine Chanderpaul has called India captain Virat Kohli the best batsman in the world and has termed him as his favourite. The West Indies legend was in India earlier in March for the Road Safety Series said that Kohli has worked hard on his technique and fitness and the results are showing. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who was part of the West Indies Legends squad, flew back home after the Road Safety Series was cancelled amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul labels Virat Kohli as the World's best batsman and his favourite

While speaking to a leading Indian news portal, West Indian legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul termed Team India captain Virat Kohli as the world's best batsman. Chanderpaul admits that Kohli, who will also skipper the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL 2020, is also his favourite batsman. The former West Indian batsman said that Virat Kohli has worked on all aspects of his game and the results are showing. He said that Kohli has worked on his fitness and the signs are there for all to see. Shivnarine Chanderpaul further credits Virat Kohli for staying on top of his game for this long.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul believes West Indies have a chance at lifting the T20 World Cup

Speaking about West Indies' chances at the T20 World Cup scheduled later in the year, Shivnarine Chanderpaul said that he believes West Indies always have had match-winners in the shortest format of the game. However, the former batsman added that it all depends on the match day as anybody could win a T20 game on their day. Chanderpaul added that West Indies have one of the best T20 squads around and boast of quality power hitters. However, the former West Indies batsman added that West Indies will have to be at their best and not be complacent to lift their third T20 World Cup crown.

IPL postponed: IPL 2020 start delayed until April 15

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

RCB fans will have to wait to see Virat Kohli in action after the coronavirus pandemic saw the IPL postponed to April 15. Originally scheduled to kick off on March 29, the IPL 2020 was postponed due to the growing cases of coronavirus in India. Virat Kohli, who will captain the RCB will hope to end the Bangalore franchise's 12-year wait for the trophy. RCB have performed fairly well in the auction and will hope to replicate that showing on the field during IPL 2020.

