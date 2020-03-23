Herschelle Gibbs Picks Virat Kohli As His Quarantine Partner, Invites Him For Gym Session

Herschelle Gibbs has decided to choose Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his quarantine partner in the gym. It so happened that a sports news website had put the following world-class players including the likes of Kohli, Ricky Ponting in the month-wise category and this was posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle. After having gone through the post, the former South African player replied by saying that he would love to go toe to toe with Kohli in the gym.

'Toe to toe in the gym: Gibbs

In quarantine , me and @imVkohli going toe to toe in the gym💪 https://t.co/FZ0mvB3OMp — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 22, 2020

Coming back to cricket, many of the sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date while the IPL 2020 which was supposed to get underway on March 29 has now been postponed to April 15. Even the semi-final matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been rescheduled to November 2020 as per reports.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

