Brad Hogg Picks Virat Kohli Over AB De Villiers As The Best, Justifies His Reason

Brad Hogg picked the best out of the two Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s batting megastars skipper Virat Kohli and former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers. Meanwhile, Hogg also justified his reason for the same. Both Kohli and de Villiers have succeeded in taking the world-class bowlers to the cleaners both in international cricket as well as in the IPL.

Who is the best batsman? Hogg answers the question

During a recent Question & Answer session on social media, a passionate cricket fan had asked the veteran spinner that considering the fact that AB de Villiers is still being in such a supreme form after retirement and Virat too at peak of his game, who according to him is a better batsman between them to which the two-time World Cup winner replied that it is the Indian captain Virat Kohli all the way.

@Brad_Hogg @TomMoodyCricket

Considering AB still being in such a supreme form after retirement and Virat too at peak of his game,



Who do you guys think is a better batsman between AB & Kohli. — Raghav Agarwal (@Raghav2251) March 20, 2020

Kohli, stars back it up. https://t.co/JZToh4w6b3 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 21, 2020

Both Kohli & de Villiers have been a part of the RCB squad that had made it to the finals twice in 2011 and 2016 where it was a case of so near yet so far on both occasions. Since then, RCB have never progressed beyond the group stages in the next three editions. However, they will be eager to lay their hands on the elusive silverware for the very first time in the upcoming edition of the tournament that was supposed to get underway from March 29 but has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

