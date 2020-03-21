Suresh Raina Net Worth, Salary, Wife, Latest Business Venture And IPL 2020 Participation

Indian cricket star Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka recently launched their first retail touchpoint in Delhi. The touchpoint has been launched under their ambitious business venture Maate, which categorically aims to venture into babycare products. On this occasion, let us look at Suresh Raina’s net worth.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Overseas players set to get NOCs from cricket boards if event takes place

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina net worth stands at ₹180 crores

According to Kreedon.com, CSK team 2020 star Suresh Raina is valued at approximately ₹180 crore. The batsman used to receive a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI courtesy of having a Grade C contract until 2019. Besides this, the Chennai Super Kings star earned ₹35000 per match for domestic matches. If the player participated in an international match, then he earned ₹15 lakhs per Test match, ₹6 lakhs per ODI and ₹3 lakhs for every T20 game. However, his name was excluded from the 2019-2020 list since he has been out of favour in the national reckoning once his Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni resigned as India's limited-overs leader in early 2017.

Also Read | IPL 2020: KXIP star Mohammad Shami talks on safety during coronavirus, watch video

Suresh Raina net worth: The player is a part of CSK team 2020

Suresh Raina will play for the CSK team 2020 in the Indian Premier League. He will earn ₹11 crore for the present season. He is thought to have earned close to ₹88.7 crore from the competition alone. The player also owns a luxurious house in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, which is worth around ₹20 crore. His garage houses a fleet of luxury vehicles. These include Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, BMW and Porsche amongst others.

Suresh Raina net worth: List of brand Suresh Raina endorses

According to aksharit.org, Suresh Raina has endorsed several brands. At present, the list includes BookMyShow-backed fantasy sports platform Fantain, sportswear brand Asics and Pureplay. Apart from these, the player is also linked with mobile brand Intex, HP and CEAT Tyres. The player is believed to charge ₹7 crores per endorsement.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar roasts BCCI official for 'insulting' Syed Mushtaq Ali amidst IPL 2020 talks

Suresh Raina wife: Husband-wife duo set up Maate

Thanks @PunitaSabharwal, its a lovely write up about @maateCare on how we harness the power of nature to nurture a baby! #TrueToMotherhood https://t.co/Z61ZjrJpwg — Priyanka Chaudhary Raina (@_PriyankaCRaina) March 20, 2020

Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka jointly founded the Gracia Raina Foundation in 2017. The organization aims at empowering women during their reproductive phase. It targets improvement in the maternal-health situation in the country. In September 2019, Raina and his wife founded Maate, a premium natural babycare brand.

Also Read | IPL 2020 UPDATE: BCCI, franchises to decide event's fate on Tuesday via conference call