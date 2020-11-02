Brad Hogg Reveals How Eoin Morgan Has Led Kolkata From The Front In The Ongoing Tournament

Brad Hogg reckons that Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan has carried his team's middle-order throughout the tournament. The southpaw has so far amassed 418 runs in the ongoing edition of the Dream11 IPL 2020 and played an instrumental role in the two-time winners' must-win league match against Rajasthan on Sunday night where he remained unbeaten on a 35-ball 68 at a strike rate of 194.29 including five boundaries and six maximums.

'Pick of the tournament': Brad Hogg

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran spinner went on to write that the 2012 & 2014 edition champions have a nervous two days and then mentioned that the premier pacer Pat Cummins has been brilliant but Eoin Morgan has been the pick of the tournament as he has carried the middle-order throughout the tournament.

Read Hogg's tweet right here:

#KKR have a nervous two days, yes @patcummins30 has been brilliant, but the pick of the tournament was @Eoin16 who has carried there middle order all tournament, complementing the excellent starts from @RealShubmanGill #IPL2020 #KKRvRR — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 2, 2020

Kolkata eliminate Rajasthan

The two-time winners posted a challenging total of 191/7 in their 20 overs riding on a superlative knock of an unbeaten 35-ball 68 after they were put in to bat by Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith.

In reply, the inaugural edition's champions were off to a brisk start but suddenly lost half their side inside the Powerplay. The onus was on the middle-order duo of Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia to help their team get over the line but neither of them could do anything exceptional and in the end, perished with the asking rate getting steeper.



The 2008 champions were restricted to 131/9 in their 20 overs. The Eoin Morgan-led side registered an emphatic 60-run win to strengthen their playoff hopes while Rajasthan have been knocked out of this year's tournament.

By the virtue of this win, Kolkata have now leapfrogged all the way to the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from as many matches. They will now need the other results to work in their favor in order to make a seventh appearance in the playoffs.

