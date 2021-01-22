R Sridhar Decodes Ravi Shastri's Pep Talk After India's Humiliating Defeat In Adelaide

India's fielding coach R Sridhar revealed what the head coach Ravi Shastri had told the team after their humiliating loss against Australia in the first Test that was played under lights at the Adelaide Oval.

It was indeed a forgettable Test match for India as they went on to register their lowest-ever Test score of 36 with none of the batsmen succeeding to even reach double figures as opener Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer with nine runs to his name.

'After 36 all-out...' : R Sridhar

“After 36 all-out, you didn’t know what’s next. Then Ravi (Shastri) bhai gathered the team and said: ‘Wear this 36 like a badge on your sleeves and you will be a great team’,” said Sridhar while speaking to PTI.

Team India's great fightback after Adelaide debacle

Even though the Aussies drew first blood, it was India who had the last laugh as they performed exceptionally well in the following Test match at the MCG (Boxing Day), ensuring that the hard-fought third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended in a stalemate before delivering the knockout blow at the Gabba, Brisbane to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by registering a 2-1 win.

Team India rewrite history

After losing Rohit Sharma early on Day 5, it seemed as if the visitors would settle for a draw. However, Shubman Gill had other ideas as he kept them in the hunt with a solid 91. Gill's batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara, on the other hand, made the Australian bowlers toil hard for his wicket even though they were resorting to bodyline bowling tactics.

The number three Test batsman stood tall by braving constant bouncer barrage and played an impactful knock of 56 runs from 211 deliveries and once he was dismissed, it seemed as if it would open the floodgates for the hosts. Nonetheless, Rishabh Pant had other ideas as he toyed around with the Aussies bowlers and brought India within touch distance of victory.

In the end, the young wicket-keeper batsman (89*) hit the winning runs as all the members of the Indian team ran towards the ground to celebrate. Thus, Ajinkya Rahane & Co. ended up retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the four-match series 2-1 and India registered back-to-back Test series triumphs Down Under.

