Brad Hogg Reveals Why Shaun Marsh Has Been Excluded From Australian Squad Against India

Brad Hogg recently revealed why veteran batsman Shaun Marsh has not been selected in the Australian squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against India that gets underway on December 17. It has nearly been a couple of years since Marsh had last represented the Aussies in red-ball cricket. In fact, he had played his last Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2019.

'Chances have been given': Brad Hogg

A cricket fan posed a question on social media to Hogg asking why the elder Marsh had failed to cement his place in Australia's squad for the upcoming Test series against India. The veteran spinner replied by saying that the southpaw has been given plenty of chances and on top of that, the emergence of new talent in the side who have succeeded in making their bat do the talking makes it tough for the selectors to go back to the senior cricketer at the age of 37.

Nonetheless, the former left-arm spinner concluded by saying that he would love to see Shaun in Aussie colours again.

Chances have been given and some new blood have batted the house down which makes the decision to go back to Shaun tough at the age of 37.

— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 14, 2020

India Tour of Australia 2020/21 (Test Series)

The final leg of the India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Can Team India rewrite history?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under during the 2018-19 season by a 2-1 margin in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

However, Team India will have to rewrite history as Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test match. In fact, they have won all five of the D/N Tests that they have played so far from November 2015 and all those wins have come in their own backyard.

