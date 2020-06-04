Brad Hogg Says Virat Kohli Is A Better Limited-overs Batsman Than Rohit Sharma, Here's Why

Veteran Australian spinner Brad Hogg has come forward and said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a far better white-ball batsman than his deputy Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket. Kohli has 43 ODI centuries and 70 international tons while Rohit, on the other hand, has a record three double-centuries in the 50-overs format and four tons in T20I cricket. Sharma's score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual ODI score to date.

READ: Mohammad Kaif Picks Rohit Sharma Over Virat Kohli For His 'elegance' While Batting

'Virat is more consistent': Brad Hogg

"Well, Virat Kohli, because he's more consistent when India have the big run chases. When India are batting second, he stands up and delivers. But you really cannot compare the two as they have different roles," Hogg said in a video uploaded in his YouTube channel.

"Rohit Sharma's role is to be aggressive against the new ball bowlers when field restrictions are at their least and Virat Kohli's role is to bat through the innings and make sure he's there at the end, so they complement each other," he added.

"Well, Virat Kohli, because he's more consistent when India have the big run chases. When India are batting second, he stands up and delivers. But you really cannot compare the two as they have different roles," Hogg said in a video uploaded in his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus fear. Rohit was all set to lead Mumbai Indians who are the defending champions who were not only eager to retain the title, but were also aiming to win their record fifth IPL title.

Kohli, on the other hand, was going to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore who are eyeing their maiden IPL trophy after faltering at the final hurdle in 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively.

READ: 'A Tearaway Fast Bowler': VVS Laxman Hails Legendary Pacer Javagal Srinath On Social Media

(Image Courtesy: AP)

