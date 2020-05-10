Mohammad Kaif Picks Rohit Sharma Over Virat Kohli For His 'elegance' While Batting

Mohammad Kaif said that he enjoys watching Rohit Sharma bat more than Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli has 43 ODI centuries and 70 international tons while Rohit, on the other hand, has a record three double-centuries in the 50-overs format and four tons in T20I cricket. Sharma's score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual ODI score to date.

'He has the elegance': Mohammad Kaif

During a recent interaction, Kaif went on to say that he loves to watch Rohit Sharna bat. He also mentioned that both the limited-overs vice-captain as well as Virat Kohli have long careers ahead of them and both are exceptional batsmen. The former middle-order batsman added that even though the Indian captain is on another level as his records in Test matches is amazing and at the same time, he is also brilliant in the 50-overs format and the shortest format of the game, the ex-batsman would prefer watching Rohit Sharma bat.

Furthermore, Kaif who used to be a world-class fielder during his playing days, went on to say that the 'Hitman' has got the elegance and always spends a lot of time at the crease. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that the Mumbai cricketer never seems to be in a rush and bats with ease. The U-19 World Cup-winning captain mentioned that when the dynamic opening batsman times the ball, it travels so fast and there are few batsmen who take the bowlers to the cleaners, but what one does not realise is the amount of effort that the Mumbai Indians skipper is putting in it.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus fear. Rohit was all set to lead Mumbai Indians who are the defending champions who were not only eager to retain the title, but were also aiming to win their record fifth IPL title.

Kohli, on the other hand, was going to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore who are eyeing their maiden IPL trophy after faltering at the final hurdle in 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively.

