'I Think Not', Brad Hogg Says MS Dhoni Doesn't Stand A Chance Of Making It To T20 WC 2020

Brad Hogg answered a fan's question who had asked him whether Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held later this year. Meanwhile, Dhoni has not donned the Indian jersey ever since India's heart-breaking semi-final loss in World Cup 2019. He will now be seen in action for Chennai Super Kings during the upcoming edition of the IPL which has been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world.

Hogg on Dhoni's T20 World Cup chances

During a recent Question & Answer session on social media, a fan had asked Hogg whether he wants MS Dhoni to play the T20 World Cup to which the veteran spinner replied by saying that even though Dhoni's IPL performances are still pending but sadly he does not reckon that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper will feature in the showpiece event in T20 cricket due to lack of international exposure lately.

Meanwhile, the two-time World Cup winner also added that the former Indian skipper is playing the majority of the IPL games in Chennai (if it goes ahead) which is suited for spin and not pace which will be the conditions Down Under.

Pending IPL performances, but sadly I think not, due to lack of international exposure lately & IPL he is playing the majority of games in Chennai (if it goes ahead) which is suited for spin not pace, the conditions he will get in Australia. #hoggytime #IPLT20 https://t.co/KBRJQMOBhF — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 21, 2020

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

