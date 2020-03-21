Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reminisces Having Dismissed Sachin Tendulkar For A Duck In Ranji Trophy

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been out of action for a while due to sports hernia. He will next be seen in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the upcoming edition of the IPL which was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Meanwhile, Bhuvi has recently spoken about how he felt after dismissing Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar for a duck some years back.

'People began to know me': Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

During an interview with a cricket news website, Bhuvi said that he could not even look at Sachin Tendulkar in the eyes after he had got him out and that it was intimidating. The pacer also admitted that when the moment happened, he had no clue how big it was. The 2013 Champions Trophy winner then mentioned that it was only significant once he had seen it all over the news the next day that he understood the significance of that wicket.

The speedster also added that in a way, everything in his life started after that wicket as people began to know him and every good performance of him until that point suddenly started getting attention. At the same time, Bhuvi to date still remains the only bowler to account for Sachin for a duck in Ranji Trophy cricket.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

