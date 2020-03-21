Aakash Chopra Urges One And All To Stay Indoors And Save Themselves From COVID-19

Aakash Chopra came forward and urged everyone to stay safe and protect themselves from the infectious COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has spread its tentacles all over the globe. Meanwhile, many global sporting events have either been postponed or called off due to this deadly disease. The 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar urges people to stay safe and get the basics right to fight COVID-19

'You do the same': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra wrote that even Superman is staying at home and he then requested one and all to do the same in order to save the human race.

Even Superman is staying 🏠 You do the same, please. Save the human race. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IeBhUbj3aB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 21, 2020

Even the netizens were on the same page with the former Test batsman. Here's what they had to say.

Yess sirr!!!!!🥰 — SãMbhAv 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@msd7sambhav) March 21, 2020

Corona is flying faster than the superman. Stay at home let Corona fly out of Mother Earth. — Dipesh Gor (@iamdipeshgor) March 21, 2020

READ: Brendon McCullum recounts the small mistake that he had made in the 2015 World Cup final

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

READ: Brad Hogg picks Virat Kohli over AB de Villiers as the best, justifies his reason

READ: Shafali Verma opens up on having represented India in her maiden global tournament