Brendon McCullum Chides Kane Williamson For His Poor Captaincy In The Boxing Day Test

Brendon McCullum has always been praiseworthy of his former New Zealand team-mate who is now the current captain of the team Kane Williamson for both his playing and captaincy skills. The former skipper had also shown sympathy for Kane Williamson & Co. after they had agonizingly lost the World Cup final earlier this year and he had also credited Williamson for the way he had led the Kiwis in that tournament. However, on this occasion 'Baz' has openly criticized Williamson and here's the reason why.

Brendon McCullum criticizes Williamson's captaincy in the 2nd Test

Kane Williamson is not only known for his smart captaincy but is also known to be a shrewd captain. One of the examples of this was that high-voltage semi-final match against India where MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were threatening to take the match away from the Kiwis. However, Williamson has found himself at the receiving end for his poor captaincy in the ongoing Test match against Australia at the MCG and it has bee pointed out by McCullum. Speaking to an Australian radio station, Brendon McCullum said that he honestly did not understand some of Kane Williamson's tactics. He also added that it was just staggering but also went on to add that the game was still in the balance. McCullum, who had led New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup final then went on to mention that for him it was a submissive move to give the ball to Tom Blundell at the start of the session (post-lunch) as he reckoned that there was no logic behind it.

New Zealand in a spot of bother

New Zealand who had lost the previous Test match at the Adelaide Oval which was played under lights by a comprehensive margin are now in a spot of bother in the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG. The hosts got to 467 riding on Travis Head's superb 114 and Steve Smith's 85. In reply, the Kiwis have lost the important wickets of Tom Blundell and skipper Kane Williamson as they finished Day 2 on 44/2.

