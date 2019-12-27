SA Vs Eng: Nasser Hussain's Message For James Anderson On 150th Test Match Wins Fans Over

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain had a very heartfelt message for fast bowler James Anderson as he handed the veteran his 150th Test cap. South Africa are currently hosting England in a 4-match Test series with the first Test being underway at Centurion. The match also happens to be Anderson's 150th Test match. Co-incidentally, Hussain presented Anderson with the cap which signified his landmark achievement, who also happens to be the first captain that Anderson ever played under at the international level.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Dean Elgar joins Gary Kirsten in unwanted South African record club

Nasser Hussain credits James Anderson's persistence

In a speech that could rather be termed heart-warming than anything else, Nasser Hussain talked to James Anderson about the profound impact he has had on global cricket. Nasser Hussain was England's captain in 2003 when a 21-year-old Anderson stepped onto the field and represented the country at the highest level. The pacer established himself as a legend over the years and has been a very consistent figure in world cricket. Anderson is England's 613th Test player.

ALSO READ | Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp turns Proteas cricketer Faf Du Plessis into fan

Before presenting Anderson with his 150th Test cap, Hussain reflected on how the England team knew about the immense talent that Anderson possessed when he made his debut in 2003. The part which surprised Hussain and others, however, was Anderson's consistency. Hussain acknowledged that it was also the pacer's persistence despite obstacles that have made him special enough to become the first fast bowler in the history of the game to play 150 Tests.

ALSO READ | Proteas pacer Dale Steyn picks the best test bowling unit in the world currently

James Anderson has been a constant in the English side and his performances have spoken for themselves. Hussain lauded Anderson's efforts and expressed his pride in presenting Anderson, who is fondly called 'Jimmy', with the landmark cap. He concluded that especially as a fast bowler, Anderson's achievements are truly outlandish, keeping in mind how taxing pace bowling can get. Here is the full video of Nasser Hussain's presentation:

Immense words and an even more immense achievement!



The moment @jimmy9 received his 150th Test cap from @nassercricket 🙌#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/4vDbO3g0mZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 26, 2019

ALSO READ | Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher appointed as Proteas head coach till 2023