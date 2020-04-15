SRH All-rounder Vijay Shankar 'frustrated' With IPL 2020 Postponement

Tamil Nadu batsman Vijay Shankar has expressed his frustration over the postponement of the IPL 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Vijay Shankar feels that the indefinite postponement of the tournament has robbed players off a chance to put their names in contention for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

ALSO READ | David Warner's daughter sweetly mimics SRH captain's batting style, watch video

On Tuesday. the lockdown in India was extended to May 3 due to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. This means that the IPL 2020 won't be taking place in its customary April-May window this year. The BCCI has also postponed the IPL 2020 indefinitely.

Vijay Shankar talks on IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely

While talking to The Hindu, Vijay Shankar said that IPL is an important tournament because it is the time one can play T20 cricket for close to two months. Vijay Shankar added that one good IPL can change a player’s career and it is a bit 'frustrating' to miss out on it. Vijay Shankar further said that it isn't as much about selection as it is about playing as they just want to play cricket.

ALSO READ | SRH: Virat Kohli hits 47-ball 93* in IPL game vs SRH on Apr 9, 2013; watch video

Before the start of the World Cup 2019, Vijay Shankar was India’s No.4 batsman in ODI cricket. In fact, before the tournament, he had the backing of the Indian captain Virat Kohli. However, something changed as he was not given the number of opportunities as expected.

ALSO READ | David Warner wins hearts after calling SRH his 'Indian family' in nostalgic tweet

But then, Shankar got tragically injured his foot in a training session and was ruled out of the World Cup. Since then, he has not made a comeback to the Indian side. Vijay Shankar would look to put in some inspiring performances for SRH if the tournament takes place. A good outing at the IPL 2020 for SRH can put him in contention for the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ | David Warner'a agent confirms SRH captain will play IPL 2020 if tournament is held: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: VIJAY SHANKAR INSTAGRAM