Brett Lee Says India-Australia Rivalry Is 'at Par' With The Iconic Ashes Series

Brett Lee has said that the India-Australia series is equivalent to the iconic Ashes series (a traditional cricketing rivalry between Australia and England). India will be touring Down Under later this year for a four-match Test series. The series gets underway on December 3. Earlier this month, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that the bilateral series between both these teams will take place as per the originally scheduled Future Tour Programmes (FTP).

'At Par': Brett Lee

“The tour is so important. Anytime that India gets the chance to tour Australia or vice-versa. It always was Australia versus England in the Ashes. That was always the pinnacle. I do believe now that this (India Vs Australia) is definitely at par", said Lee while speaking to the Times of India.

"When Australia play India in a Test series, that’s definitely right up there with the best competition to watch and the best rivalry. There’s definitely no love lost, but the two nations appreciate the cricket which they play,” the pace icon added.

"The players love playing against each other. I see this being the silver lining of what’s been a pretty dark, low end of summer and winter for us. Obviously for you guys too. But it’s been a horrible time in the world and I know we can’t change the deaths, we can’t change what has happened, but hopefully, playing sports will put a smile on people’s faces,” the 2003 World Cup winner further added.



Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.



