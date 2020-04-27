Brett Lee Makes Fun Of His First Indian Movie 'Victory' Which Tanked At The Box-office

When Brett Lee was not scaring the world's best batsmen with his furious bowling spells, the former Australian cricketer was fostering a love for performing arts like singing and acting. Lee, whose interest in music is quite popular, made his Bollywood debut in 2009 when he played himself in the Harman Baweja starrer Victory. Recently, the cricketer took a look back at the massive box-office failure.

Brett Lee movies: Brett Lee takes a look back at his bollywood debut

Appearing on The Night Watchmen show, Brett Lee and Morne Morkel were taken down the memory lane when they were shown clips of the 2009 movie Victory that starred Brett Lee. Out of the few Brett Lee movies, Victory was the bowler's initial venture into acting. The player appeared in the movie alongside fellow cricketers like Brad Haddin, AB de Villiers and Stuart Clark. While the host rolled back a reel of a dialogue that Brett Lee used in the movie, Lee explained that the dialogue was not dubbed by him but someone with a South African accent, that made it seem so not genuine. This prompted tremendous laughter across the studio.

Brett Lee movies: Brett Lee and Morne Morkel take a look back at Victory

Looking back, the 2009 movie was a massive flop but both fast bowlers, Brett Lee and Morne Morkel reflected on the fun they had while shooting the movie. The panel of the show then proceeded to reflect on some of the biggest errors in the film, which made it hilarious. They then reflected on how Lee never got paid for the movie and the movie was massive failure at the Box office. Made with a reported budget of ₹19 crore, the movie reportedly ended up earning ₹1.92 crore at the box office. Here is the full clip of the cricketers discussing the movie.

Brett Lee movies and Brett Lee fastest ball

Brett Lee acted in the 2009 movie Victory and also acted in the 2015 movie UnIndian. He has also ventured into music and also recorded a song with Indian singer Asha Bhosle. The legendary pacer played the IPL for the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders. He won the IPL in 2012 with the Knight Riders.

He played his last game for Australia in 2012. The Brett Lee fastest ball was clocked in at 161.1 kmph against New Zealand in 2005.

