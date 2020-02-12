Chris Gayle Gives EPIC Reaction After Yuvraj Singh Falls To Brett Lee In Bushfire Bash

Cricketing legends from across the world took part in Bushfire Appeal Charity Match, which was played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The funds raised by the match were donated to a charity that supported the bushfire victims. The game was a treat for cricket fans as they got an opportunity to witness the legends play after a long time.

Ponting XI squared off against Gilchrist XI in a 10-over-a-side contest. Star players like Brian Lara, Andrew Symonds, Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Yuvraj Singh, Peter Siddle, Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh were a part of this game. Ponting XI eventually went on to win the match by mere 1 run. The contest was able to raise over USD 7.7 million for the communities devastated by the fires that ravaged Australia for months.

Fans got to turn the clock and witness some rivalries. Among all the rivalries, one rivalry that fans were really excited about was the duel between Yuvraj Singh and Brett Lee. When these two legends of the game faced each other, not only fans but also cricketers were stoked.

Yuvraj Singh took on old nemesis Brett Lee in Bushfire Bash

One such cricketer who was stoked for the contest was West Indies star Chris Gayle. The West Indies international took to Instagram to upload a story where he wanted Yuvraj Singh to go all guns blazing over Brett Lee. But Chris Gayle was not happy when Yuvraj Singh perished while attempting to hit one shot over long-on. Chris Gayle expressed his disappointment in another Instagram story where he wrote, 'Nooooo'.

Chris Gayle's Instagram story

IMAGE COURTESY: CHRIS GAYLE INSTAGRAM