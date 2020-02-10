Adam Gilchrist Smashes Brett Lee For Long First-ball Six In Bushfire Bash: Watch

Cricket fans were treated to a delightful Sunday when stars like Adam Gilchrist, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and more took part in the Bushfire Bash match. The match, which was also dubbed as "The Big Appeal", saw veterans of the game come together to raise funds for the raging Australian bushfires. The match gifted fans with some moments which are set to be remembered for long.

Adam Gilchrist smokes Brett Lee's first delivery for a six

Chasing Ponting XI's 104, Adam Gilchrist came out to open the batting for his team and faced his former Australian teammate Brett Lee in the very first over of the match. While Lee was not able to recreate his magical 150 km/hr balls, he fired a 122 km/hr short ball to Gilchrist first up and the legendary wicket-keeper played his iconic pull shot to get off the mark. Here is the video.

Fans were delighted to see Gilchrist's fine touch still intact and proceeded to suggest a comeback for the great Australian to the current team.

Sorry Paine & Carey but make way for this man back in the 🇦🇺 colours!



He can smoke it for 2 more years na! #bushfirebash #BigAppeal — Umair (@imumair10) February 9, 2020

Thank you for retiring and letting other teams win World Cup once in a while — Kitrakus (@kitrakus) February 9, 2020

Still the same😍 gilli — Manvendra Singh Rathore (@manvendra4225) February 9, 2020

Binga firing it into Gilly and nothing has changed from the left handed veteran, i am loving the #BigAppeal 😍 — Anand Selvaraj (@hereisAnand) February 9, 2020

Gilchrist's efforts, however, were not enough to get his team over the line in a light-hearted match. Ponting's XI ended up winning the match by a single run.

