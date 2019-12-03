Brett Lee Wins The Internet Over With His Love For Wildlife In Latest Instagram Post

Brett Lee is one of the most popular retired cricketers on social media. Lee is a man of many interests, with music being one of them. However, in his latest Instagram post on Tuesday, the former Australian bowling star also showcases his love for wildlife.

Brett Lee wins the internet over with his latest Instagram post

The former Australian fast bowler took to Instagram to share a video of him promoting a top airline and the picturesque state of Queensland in his home country. In the video, Brett Lee can be seen cuddling a koala, which is also the state animal of Queensland. He can also be seen spending some quality time amidst some of the animals in Australia. Watch the video here:

Fans pour love on Brett Lee's Instagram post

Cricket fans seemed to be impressed with Brett Lee’s latest post. Many fans labelled the video as cute while many also dropped the heart emoticon in the comments section. It’s not the first time that Lee has showcased his love for animals. The pace ace had recently shared a picture of some ducks from Adelaide. Lee also shares regular updates when he goes fishing.

Brett Lee: One of the fastest bowlers in the world

Brett Lee made his debut for the Australian men's cricket team in 1999 and had a stellar career that spun across 13 years. He played 76 Tests for Australia, picking up 310 wickets while adding another 380 wickets in 221 ODIs. Brett Lee holds the record of bowling the second fastest delivery. He achieved the feat when he bowled a ball of speed 161.1 km/h (100.1 mph) against New Zealand in 2005. Brett Lee announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2015, post which he took up a career in commentary, acting and music. Brett Lee will be seen in the commentary box for the upcoming IPL 2020 season.

