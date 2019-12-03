IPL 2020 Auction: 3 New Zealand Legends Who Will Never Play In The IPL Again

Cricket legends like Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden took an immediate liking to the IPL's fast-paced nature and dominated it in their respective stints. Just like them, other big players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid also found a lot of success in the league. However, some found it tough going and could never make the tournament their own. Let us take a look at three superstars from New Zealand who could not do that well in the IPL.

Scott Styris

Scott Styris' aggressive batting and medium pace bowling earned him an image for being a dependable figure in the teams that he played for. Styris was picked up by the Deccan Chargers in 2008 and played for them until 2010. In 2011, he was with the Chennai Super Kings before his IPL career came to an end. In his 12 matches, however, Styris could only score 131 runs with a high score of 36*. He also failed to produce spectacular spells with the ball and could only pick up 8 wickets in his 12 matches.

Shane Bond

Shane Bond's notorious pace made him a talked-about bowler in the 2000s. While he suffered from major injuries throughout his career, Bond was still considered to be a very experienced bowler. In the 2010 Auction, KKR picked up Bond and he was the biggest purchase at the auction along with Kieron Pollard. When the IPL arrived, Bond only got 8 matches, picking up 9 wickets with best figures of 2/24. He never played in the IPL again following that season, although he is the Mumbai Indians' bowling coach at present and has found success in the role.

Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor's recent Test hundred against England clearly shows that there is a lot of cricket left in the Kiwi great. Although Taylor's performances have kept him relevant in the international cricket scene, his IPL career ended in 2014. Over the years, he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Pune Warriors India. In his 55 matches, Taylor could only score 1017 runs and could not make too much of an impact in any team. He only crossed the 50-run mark on 3 occasions.

