Brian Lara Makes Big Positive Claim About Team India Despite New Zealand Away Humbling

Brian Lara still believes that India are the world's best travelling team despite their failure in the last away series against New Zealand recently. The Men In Blue had registered their maiden T20I series win by handing a 5-0 whitewash to the hosts. However, the Kiwis returned the favour in the ODI and Test series that followed.

READ: Australia women's tour of South Africa suspended due to coronavirus

READ: Saurashtra take all-important first innings lead in Ranji Trophy final

'India maybe the best travelling team in the world': Brian Lara

While speaking to a sports news website, Brian Lara said he reckons that India have been travelling very well in the last ten or so years and according to him, what happened in New Zealand is more of an aberration. He also supported Kohli & Co. by saying that coming off so much one-day and T20 cricket, it might have been tough for them in the Test arena outside of India and he still reckoned that the Virat Kohli-led side maybe the best travelling team in the world.

PSL 2020: Coronavirus outbreak forces PCB to conduct remaining matches behind closed doors

Brian Lara believes IPL 2020 will be crucial for Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo

While keeping in mind this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Brian Lara said that the IPL 2020 will signal who can actually carry on to play for West Indies. Both Chris Gayle (40) and Dwayne Bravo (36) are the senior-most members of the West Indies line-up and both were part of the victorious T20 World Cup side in 2012 and 2016. Lara also pointed out the five-month gap between IPL 2020 and T20 World Cup and said that the former can really help West Indies selectors in determining the ideal players for the World event. The legendary cricketer concluded by saying that with the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and with the possible inclusions of Bravo and Gayle themselves, every other nation will look at West Indies as the team to beat in the T20 World Cup.

Previously, Dwayne Bravo announced his international retirement in October 2018 but came back in December 2019 to participate in the 2020 T20 World Cup. Chris Gayle himself is a T20 veteran and is widely considered by many as one of the greatest batsmen of all time in the format. Both are seen as crucial members of their respective sides in IPL 2020.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar prays for containment of Coronavirus outbreak after calling off RSWS