Sachin Tendulkar Prays For Containment Of Coronavirus Outbreak After Calling Off RSWS

On Thursday evening, organisers of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2020 declared the indefinite postponement of the remaining matches of the novel T20 cricket tournament. This decision came one day after the development that the Pune leg of the tournament would be postponed indefinitely and the remaining Navi Mumbai matches would be played behind closed doors. The tournament will now resume at a time when the threats for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) would have reduced significantly.

Coronavirus in India: Road Safety World Series

The Road Safety World Series T20 competition began on March 7 to much fanfare at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Wankhede, which was filled to its 26000-strong capacity, only showed the enthusiasm that people had for the unique tournament, which featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes and Tilakaratne Dilshan. Yesterday, the organisers announced that the matches of the tournament, which were scheduled to be played in Pune, were called off indefinitely and the remaining Navi Mumbai matches would be played behind closed doors.

Today's developments only furthered the preventive measures taken by the organisers and the league will now return at a time when its safe for large masses to attend a public event.

Sachin Tendulkar on Coronavirus

India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar also weighed in on the cancellation of the tournament and wished well for the containment of the pandemic. In the press release, Tendulkar is quoted as saying, " The rescheduling of this series, held to create awareness about Road Safety, is unfortunate yet the right step. We all hope and pray that the spread of novel coronavirus is contained." Tendulkar expressed his excitement to get back on the field and complete the tournament in safer times. West Indies Legends captain Brian Lara echoed with Sachin Tendulkar's views and expressed willingness to complete the remainder of the tournament in a safer time.

Coronavirus in India: IND vs SA to be held behind closed doors

The current Coronavirus update for India according to the Johns Hopkins University is that 73 people are infected with one confirmed death. The remaining IND vs SA ODI matches will be played behind closed doors and the future of IPL 2020 remains uncertain.

