PSL 2020: Coronavirus Outbreak Forces PCB To Conduct Remaining Matches Behind Closed Doors

Cricket News

PSL 2020: The PCB recently announced that the remainder of PSL 2020 matches scheduled for Karachi's National Stadium will now be played behind 'closed doors'.

PSL 2020

The ongoing fifth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) is the first-ever to be entirely played in Pakistan. The matches thus far have witnessed jam-packed crowds in all four staging venues of the tournament. However, amidst the rising worldwide panic caused by the highly-contagious Coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced that the remainder of PSL 2020 matches in Karachi will be played behind ‘closed doors’.

Also Read | PSL 2020: Banned Umar Akmal Ordered By PCB To Return Quetta Gladiators Paycheck

Coronavirus forces PCB to conduct PSL 2020 in empty stadiums

The announcement was made by the PCB on March 12 after following the advice from the Sindh Government. According to a media report, around 19 new cases with Coronavirus emerged recently in Pakistan, propelling the tally to 24 in the country. In wake of the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, a PCB official stated that the remainder of matches scheduled in Karachi will now be played in front of an empty National Stadium.

Also Read | PCB Overlooks Top Foreign Players' Security Concerns To Host PSL 2020 Entirely In Pakistan

With a seating capacity of over 34,000, Karachi’s National Stadium was scheduled to host four more matches in the tournament. One of the matches included a playoff affair on March 17. Meanwhile, the remaining four matches are currently being reserved to be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. According to several media reports, it remains to be seen whether the Lahore PSL 2020 fixtures will be played around empty stands or not.

Also Read | PSL 2020: PCB Slams Quetta Gladiators For Accusing Peshawar Zalmi Over Ball Tampering

PSL 2020: PES vs MUL live and PSL live streaming in India

The match is scheduled to be played on March 13 and will start at 7:30 PM IST. For PES vs MUL live telecast in India, tune into DSport's channel, official website and app. For PES vs MUL live match score, updates and highlights, check out the PSL 2020 website and its social media accounts. For PES vs MUL live streaming, one can find it on cricketgateway.com and sporttiger.com.     

Also Read | Trump Won't Be Tested For Coronavirus Despite Meeting Infected Bolsonaro Aide: White House

First Published:
