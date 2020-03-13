PSL 2020: Coronavirus Outbreak Forces PCB To Conduct Remaining Matches Behind Closed Doors

The ongoing fifth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) is the first-ever to be entirely played in Pakistan. The matches thus far have witnessed jam-packed crowds in all four staging venues of the tournament. However, amidst the rising worldwide panic caused by the highly-contagious Coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced that the remainder of PSL 2020 matches in Karachi will be played behind ‘closed doors’.

Coronavirus forces PCB to conduct PSL 2020 in empty stadiums

The announcement was made by the PCB on March 12 after following the advice from the Sindh Government. According to a media report, around 19 new cases with Coronavirus emerged recently in Pakistan, propelling the tally to 24 in the country. In wake of the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, a PCB official stated that the remainder of matches scheduled in Karachi will now be played in front of an empty National Stadium.

— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 12, 2020

With a seating capacity of over 34,000, Karachi’s National Stadium was scheduled to host four more matches in the tournament. One of the matches included a playoff affair on March 17. Meanwhile, the remaining four matches are currently being reserved to be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. According to several media reports, it remains to be seen whether the Lahore PSL 2020 fixtures will be played around empty stands or not.

