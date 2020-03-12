Brian Lara Feels IPL 2020 Showing Key To Chris Gayle And Dwayne Bravo's T20I Future

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara is currently in India for the Road Safety World Series. In an interview with a leading online portal, Lara revealed that the upcoming Indian Premier League season (IPL 2020) will play a huge role in deciding the future of Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo in West Indies cricket. While Chris Gayle will represent Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020, Dwayne Bravo will be seen donning the Chennai Super Kings jersey in the tournament.

Also Read | Chris Gayle Set To Play In Nepal T20 League, Warm Up Ahead Of IPL 2020?

Brian Lara believes IPL 2020 will be crucial for Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo

While keeping in mind this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Brian Lara said that the IPL 2020 will signal who can actually carry on to play for West Indies. Both Chris Gayle (40) and Dwayne Bravo (36) are the senior-most members of the West Indies line-up and both were part of the victorious T20 World Cup side in 2012 and 2016. Lara also pointed out the five-month gap between IPL 2020 and T20 World Cup and said that the former can really help West Indies selectors in determining the ideal players for the World event. The legendary cricketer concluded by saying that with the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and with the possible inclusions of Bravo and Gayle themselves, every other nation will look at West Indies as the team to beat in the T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Chris Gayle Posts Instagram Video Of Him Acing Salsa Lessons Before IPL 2020

Previously, Dwayne Bravo announced his international retirement in October 2018 but came back in December 2019 to participate in the 2020 T20 World Cup. Chris Gayle himself is a T20 veteran and is widely considered by many as one of the greatest batsmen of all time in the format. Both are seen as crucial members of their respective sides in IPL 2020.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Maharashtra Govt Bans Ticket Sales For Mumbai Matches After Coronavirus Threat

Brian Lara in Road Safety World Series 2020

Meanwhile, Brian Lara will now lead the West Indies Legends against Australia Legends on March 15 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. West Indies Legends lost their opening two games, i.e. to India Legends and South Africa Legends respectively. The ongoing Road Safety World Series is a T20 cricket competition launched by Maharashtra’s Road Safety Cell for raising awareness about road safety.

Also Read | 'I Am Fine, Should Be Back In My Hotel Room Soon", Says Brian Lara In An Official Audio Message After Being Hospitalised Over Chest Pain Complaint. Read Here