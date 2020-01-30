Chris Gayle Set To Play In Nepal T20 League, Warm Up Ahead Of IPL 2020?

West Indies opener Chris Gayle is all set to entertain cricket fans in Nepal. He'll take the field for Pokhara Rhinos in the fourth edition of the Everest Premier League - Nepal's T20 domestic competition. The tournament is scheduled to start on February 29.

Chris Gayle to play in Nepal T20 League

The Universe Boss shared a video message to confirm his participation for the Nepal T20 League. Speaking about the same, he said that he will be visiting Nepal for the Everest Premier League. He asked his fans to come and support his team Pokhara Rhinos. He wanted them to become part of the tournament.

Chris Gayle career with West Indies cricket

Chris Gayle last played for West Indies (in what was expected to be his "farewell" game) in the third ODI in Port of Spain against India in August. After that, he took a break from cricket for the rest of 2019. He even expressed his unavailability for the West Indies tour of India. The 40-year-old was also not part of West Indies' recently concluded home series against Ireland. Gayle's last T20I match was in March 2019 against England in Basseterre.

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle retained by KXIP team

Chris Gayle was recently retained by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window. KXIP retained the cricketer for ₹2 crore. He will be expected to continue his role as the franchise’s first-choice opener in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. Chris Gayle debuted for the Punjab-based T20 side in IPL 2018. He continued playing for the team in the 2019 edition as well. In IPL 2020, Chris Gayle will be joined by New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and his West Indian teammate Sheldon Cottrell in the KXIP squad.

