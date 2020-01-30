The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Chris Gayle Set To Play In Nepal T20 League, Warm Up Ahead Of IPL 2020?

Cricket News

West Indies opener Chris Gayle is all set to entertain cricket fans in Nepal. He'll take the field for Pokhara Rhinos in the fourth edition of the EPL.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chris Gayle

West Indies opener Chris Gayle is all set to entertain cricket fans in Nepal. He'll take the field for Pokhara Rhinos in the fourth edition of the Everest Premier League - Nepal's T20 domestic competition. The tournament is scheduled to start on February 29.  

Also Read: Chris Gayle Bids Adieu To Instagram With Latest Post, Joins TikTok

Chris Gayle to play in Nepal T20 League

The Universe Boss shared a video message to confirm his participation for the Nepal T20 League. Speaking about the same, he said that he will be visiting Nepal for the Everest Premier League. He asked his fans to come and support his team Pokhara Rhinos. He wanted them to become part of the tournament.

Also Read: Chris Gayle Claims Pakistan To Be 'one Of The Safest Places' Across The Globe For Cricket

Chris Gayle career with West Indies cricket 

Chris Gayle last played for West Indies (in what was expected to be his "farewell" game) in the third ODI in Port of Spain against India in August. After that, he took a break from cricket for the rest of 2019. He even expressed his unavailability for the West Indies tour of India. The 40-year-old was also not part of West Indies' recently concluded home series against Ireland. Gayle's last T20I match was in March 2019 against England in Basseterre.

Also Read: MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle Amongst Top 5 Cricketers Likely To Retire In 2020

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle retained by KXIP team 

Chris Gayle was recently retained by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window. KXIP retained the cricketer for ₹2 crore. He will be expected to continue his role as the franchise’s first-choice opener in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. Chris Gayle debuted for the Punjab-based T20 side in IPL 2018. He continued playing for the team in the 2019 edition as well. In IPL 2020, Chris Gayle will be joined by New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and his West Indian teammate Sheldon Cottrell in the KXIP squad.

Also Read: Chris Gayle Gets Into After-party Mode; Shirt Off, Dance Moves On

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA