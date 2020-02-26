Chris Gayle Posts Instagram Video Of Him Acing Salsa Lessons Before IPL 2020

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle is also known for his dancing skills. He is often seen partying during cricket tours. In one of his recent Instagram updates, Chris Gayle posted a video of himself where the Jamaican cricketer can be seen taking salsa lessons from his instructor.

Chris Gayle's career with West Indies cricket

Chris Gayle last played for West Indies (in what was expected to be his 'farewell' game) against India in August. After that, he took a break from cricket for the rest of 2019. He even expressed his unavailability for the West Indies tour of India. The 40-year-old was not part of West Indies' home series against Ireland last year either.

Gayle's last T20I match was in March 2019 against England in Basseterre. Gayle, who backed out of the ODI series in India last December, cited that he needed time to ponder on his future. He revealed that he is targeting the age of 45 as far as playing cricket is concerned.

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle retained by Kings XI Punjab team

Chris Gayle was retained by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. KXIP retained the cricketer for ₹2 crore. He will be expected to continue his role as the franchise’s first-choice opener in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. Chris Gayle debuted for the Punjab-based T20 side in IPL 2018. He continued playing for the team in the 2019 edition as well. The KXIP team also features New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell.

IPL 2020: KXIP team

This KXIP team will be captained by KL Rahul after R Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals. In IPL 2020 auction, KXIP recruited foreign stars like Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and Jimmy Neesham. The KXIP management would be hoping that these overseas T20 specialists can help turn around the fortunes of the team.

(Image credit: Chris Gayle/Instagram)