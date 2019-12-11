The Debate
The Debate
Brian Lara Seen Chilling With Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr Ahead Of The Series Decider

Cricket News

West Indies legend Brian Lara was seen having a good chat with leg-spinner Hayden Walsh jr ahead of the series decider against India at the Wankhede Stadium

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lara

Brian Charles Lara was one of the best and the finest cricketers to play and lead the West Indies team. Under his captaincy, WI's title drought of 25 years came to an end when they won their first and only ICC Champions Trophy in 2004. Lara finished his cricketing career as one of the best in the business with some phenomenal records to his name. Post his retirement, he has been following the West Indies Cricket and now, he was also seen with the West Indian players in Mumbai ahead of the 3rd and final T20I.

Brian Lara has a good chat with Hayden Walsh jr

Ahead of the series decider between India and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, 'The Prince of Trinidad' was seen chilling with the West Indies team in Mumbai. However, what stood out was the most was of him having a chat with leg-spinner Hayden Walsh jr. The image was posted by the Windies Cricket on their official Twitter handle. 

Even the fans were happy after seeing the great man offering a piece of advice to the youngster. Here are a couple of reactions.

Winner takes it all

India and West Indies head to Mumbai with the series on the line which is currently tied at 1-1. The Men In Blue had drawn first blood in Hyderabad with a six-wicket win riding on skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 94 which is also his highest individual score in the shortest format. The Caribbeans settled scores in the following match at Trivandrum with an emphatic eight-wicket win. Opener Lendl Simmons who was dropped early on went on to score a match-winning unbeaten 67. 

Published:
