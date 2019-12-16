Brian Lara Reveals India's 'weak Link' That Could End Ravi Shastri's ICC Events' Obsession

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara on Sunday made a huge claim when it comes to India's failure in winning a major ICC trophy in the recent past. The southpaw opined that the team's over-dependence on the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has robbed them of world glory. India were one of the favourites to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but they lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals. At an event in New Delhi, Lara said that teams have a set game-plan when it comes to India as they already pick them out as the team to beat.

Brian Lara points out India's weak link

Lara feels that current Indian team has the ability to match the legendary West Indies and Australian teams that won multiple World Cups in succession if they can stay one step ahead of rivals on a consistent basis. He added that India needed to understand everyone was lining them up because it is virtually assumed that India will make it to the semi-finals or knockout stages in ICC tournaments. He referred to the India-New Zealand semi-final and said that the Kiwis knew whom to target and what to do.

The former West Indies captain added that the Indian team had to find ways to win when Kohli or Sharma do not score big as the opponent senses an opportunity to beat India when the duo fails, which Lara calls India's 'weak link'. He suggested that if they could defy that and have all 11 players walk in the same direction by understanding their roles, India could win 'many, many' World Cups in future. Meanwhile, India were thrashed in the first ODI by 8 wickets on the back of centuries by Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope. The series now moves to Visakhapatnam where the teams will battle it out in the second ODI on December 18.

