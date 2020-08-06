Brian Lara Slams 'careless, False' Rumours About Testing Positive For COVID-19

The game of cricket is slowly getting back to its feet after been brought to a halt since March due to COVID-19 pandemic. West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara was last seen in cricket action during the Road Safety World Series, which had to be stopped due to the pandemic. While the West Indies legend has been under self-isolation since March, the former cricketer has quashed rumours about him testing positive for coronavirus, saying it was "false" information.

Brian Lara denies testing positive for COVID-19

Brian Lara on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a message where he confirmed the news about taking COVID-19 test but the reports came back negative. The former cricketer even urged people not to spread such ‘false’ information, which may cause panic in an already distressing situation.

Brian Lara in his message further wrote that the misinformation did not cause any harm to him but such ‘careless’ and ‘unnecessary’ information did create ‘worry’ among people in his circle. He further said that the COVID-19 virus isn’t something that should be using in a negative manner to create sensationalism. He also prayed for the safety of everyone and said that COVID-19 is going nowhere in the near future.

Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Novak Djokovic, Mashrafe Mortaza test positive for COVID-19

Brian Lara isn't the only cricketer to have taken a COVID-19 test as other former and current sports personalities have even take the test for COVID-19. The likes of Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Mashrafe Mortaza and Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent past. Shahid Afridi, after testing positive for COVID-19, had taken to Twitter and wrote he has been unwell and that his body had been aching badly. Shahid Afridi also asked everyone to wish for his speedy recovery.

Another Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, who is currently with Pakistan side in England, had also tested positive for COVID-19. The right-hander recently was among the ten players from the national side who tested positive for COVID-19 before the England tour. However, Mohammad Hafeez was not satisfied with the result as he underwent another test on a personal capacity, which returned negative.

Last month, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza revealed that he has recovered from COVID-19 after getting treatment at home. The Mortaza coronavirus news first emerged on June 20 after testing positive along with two other cricketers Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal. Apart from cricketers, World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 after the now controversial Adria tour. However, all of them managed to beat the deadly virus, which has claimed countless lives across the globe.

