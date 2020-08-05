Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri Out LBW In Ex-Pak Pacer Aaqib Javed's 1991 Hat-trick: Watch

Former Pakistani pacer Aaqib Javed represented his national side between 1988 and 1998 in 22 Tests and 163 ODIs. In a career spanning a decade, the right-arm fast bowler bagged 236 wickets across all his international appearances. While he held a unique ability to swing the ball both ways, Aaqib Javed seemed to have reserved his best bowling performances against India

As evidenced from his bowling statistics, the 1992 World Cup-winning cricketer held an impressive ODI record against the Indian batting line-up (54 wickets in 39 ODIs) at a time when it was comprised of Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Ravi Shastri and Mohammad Azharuddin.

The former pacer turned 48 on Wednesday, August 5. To commemorate the Aaqib Javed birthday occasion, here is a look at his match-winning spell against India in an ODI back in 1991 in Sharjah. In the match, he took figures of 7-37 which included the wickets of Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar, all in a space of three balls.

ICC's Aaqib Javed birthday wish

In October 1991, he became only the second Pakistan bowler to pick up an ODI hat-trick. At 19 years and 81 days, he was also the youngest!



Happy birthday to Aaqib Javed 🎂 pic.twitter.com/R127MuASJp — ICC (@ICC) August 5, 2020

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Talks About Ravi Shastri's Advice & How It Changed His Approach; Read

Aaqib Javed hattrick: Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri trapped in front by former pacer

On October 25, 1991 in Sharjah, India and Pakistan faced each other in the final of the Wills Trophy tri-series. In the match, Pakistan batted first and scored an imposing 262-6 off their 50 overs. In reply, the Indian batting line-up crumbled under scoreboard pressure as they slumped to 47-4 at one stage. Moreover, India lost their reliable top-order batsmen Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar all in a space of three balls as a fired-up pacer Aaqib Javed completed his hattrick.

Interestingly, the Aaqib Javed hattrick occurred when he was just 19 years and 81 days old. To date, he remains the youngest cricketer to take an ODI hattrick. Each of his three hattrick victims were adjudged out LBW, thus marking the first such instance in ODI cricket. While cricketer-turned-coach Ravi Shastri was dismissed for 15 in the match, subsequent batsmen Mohammad Azharuddin (then Indian captain) and Sachin Tendulkar, both accounted for first-ball ducks. Pakistan eventually won the final by 72 runs and Javed was fittingly awarded as ‘Player of the Match’.

Also Read | Ex-Pakistan Pacer Aaqib Javed Claims India Linked To 'match-fixing Mafia' In Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri succumb to Aaqib Javed hattrick, watch video

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Wishes Sachin Tendulkar As He Turns 47; Reveals Best Moment With Ex-skipper

Also Read | KL Rahul Makes Huge Claim About Finding Rohit Sharma As Inspirational As Sachin Tendulkar

Image credits: ICC Twitter