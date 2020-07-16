Mashrafe Mortaza Recovers From COVID-19 After Testing Positive Twice, Wife Still Ill

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Tuesday revealed that he has recovered from COVID-19 after getting treatment at home, while his wife still remains positive for COVID-19 after being tested for the pandemic 2 weeks ago. The Mortaza coronavirus news first emerged on June 20 after testing positive along with two other cricketers Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal.

Mortaza Coronavirus: Ex-Bangladesh skipper thanks his well-wishers

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Mashrafe Mortaza took to Facebook to thank his well-wishers by announcing that his results were negative. He also said that he is thankful to everyone who prayed for him and was beside him. He further wrote that his wife is still COVID-19 positive after two weeks of being diagnosed but she is doing well. He asked his fans to stay positive and keep faith in God.

Mortaza coronavirus: Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez and Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19

Not only Mashrafe Mortaza but many famous sports personalities such as Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez and Novak Djokovic have tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent past. Shahid Afridi, after testing positive for COVID-19, had taken to Twitter and wrote he has been unwell and that his body had been aching badly. Shahid Afridi also asked everyone to wish for his speedy recovery and did the same recently for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Recently, Mohammad Hafeez also tested positive for COVID-19. The right-hander recently was among the ten players from the national side who tested positive for COVID-19 before the England tour. However, Mohammad Hafeez was not satisfied with the result as he underwent another test on a personal capacity, which returned negative. Besides the cricketers, World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 after the now controversial Adria tour. However, all of them managed to beat the deadly virus, which has claimed countless lives across the globe.

Mortaza coronavirus news: A look at former Bangladesh skipper's career

Mashrafe Mortaza last played for Bangladesh in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Even though he is yet to announce his retirement, he relinquished his captaincy duties. Tamim Iqbal was later appointed as the new skipper of the Bangladesh ODI team. Mashrafe Mortaza has arguably been one of the greatest captains to have played for Bangladesh. In 2015, he led the Tigers to the quarter-finals of the World Cup and then in 2017, he took them to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy as well.

(IMAGE: MASHRAFE MORTAZA / TWITTER)