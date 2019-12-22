'Bring Back Dhoni', Echo Netizens As They Crib About Pant's Missed Opportunities

India's wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant was the centre of attention, yet again in the third and final ODI against West Indies on Sunday. However, the reason of attention was attributed to his lack of performance behind the stumps as the wicketkeeper missed out on significant chances of dismissal, which in the end, contributed to Windies' mammoth total of 315. The Delhi-lad first dropped Shimron Hetmyer's catch behind the stumps in the 25th over off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. The second time, he dropped Roston Chase off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery while Chase had not even opened his account and went on to score 38 runs. Later in the game, Pant also missed Nicolas Pooran's difficult catch in the death, as Pooran went berserk and ended up scoring 89 runs before getting out to Shardul Thakur.

'Bring Dhoni'

Pant has been criticised time and again for his poor wicketkeeping skills and losing away his wicket carelessly. Coincidentally, India's former captain and hailed as the best wicketkeeper ever, MS Dhoni also completed 15 years in international cricket on Sunday. Soon after Pant's misfields, agitated netizens slammed the Delhi-lad and cried to bring back the former India captain.

Pooran & Pollard show in Cuttack

Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard took the Barabati Stadium by a storm as they bashed the Indian bowlers all around the park, registering a massive total of 315 runs in 50 overs. Pooran & Pollard joined hands to dominate over India in the last ten overs, adding more than 100 runs as the Indian bowlers remained clueless as to how to stop the Maroon Marathon. Nicholas Pooran played a blistering knock of 89 runs off 64 balls, laced with ten fours and three sixes. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard stood with Pooran on the other hand and stepped on the gas pedal towards the last five overs of the game, powering West Indies to a total above 300 runs. Pollard remained unbeaten on 74 runs off 51 balls, smashing seven sixes and three boundaries in his knock. Earlier in the innings, Shai Hope looked to be in good form before Shami cleaned him up with a neat delivery that crashed onto the middle of the middle stump. India will now have to get to 316 runs in order to win the match and clinch the series.

