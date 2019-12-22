Dale Steyn Answers Who Would Win A Sprint Race Between Him And MS Dhoni

Proteas ace fast bowler, Dale Steyn, who was recently bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recent IPL 2019 auction for the upcoming season, on Wednesday took to microblogging website Twitter for fun interaction with his fans. Through the Question and Answer session on Twitter, Steyn made some revelations, spoke candidly and also named the bests for him. However, when a fan asked him what if he were to have a sprint race with former India captain, MS Dhoni, the Proteas pacer had a cocky response. Steyn responded to the question by saying that Dhoni would never be able to catch him in the race.

READ | Dale Steyn And AB De Villiers' Light-hearted Banter Wins The Internet Over

What if you have to make a Sprint with @msdhoni — what_i_think (@garvitizm) December 21, 2019

He’d never catch me! 🌪 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 21, 2019

'QDK. The best.'

Soon after being bagged by the Royal Challengers Banglore in the IPL 2019 auction, South Africa's ace pacer, Dale Steyn on Wednesday, took to micro-blogging website Twitter to do a fun Question and Answers session with his fans. The Q&A turned out to be very interesting and brought out a candid side of the Proteas pacer. When asked about his favourite fast bowler in international cricket currently and the batsmen, Steyn picked Australia's Patrick Cummins as his favourite and AB de Villiers, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Proteas' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock as the best batsmen, respectively.

READ | Kohli Has Opportunity To Improve Barabati Record In Series Decider

Will we see you and AB De Villiers both in the T20 World Cup?? — Manas Patkie (@CricManas) December 21, 2019

READ | Shaheen Afridi Accused Of Racism By A Journalist, Demands A Public Apology From The Pacer

Why not ey — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 21, 2019

Through the Q&A, Steyn also seemed determined to win the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he responded with a cup emoticon when a user asked what can people expect of him in the upcoming IPL season. Steyn also called fellow South African Quinton de Kock as the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the world currently. Furthermore, while responding to other questions, he termed India as the best bowling side in Test cricket and also recollected his experience bowling to Sachin Tendulkar back in 2010 and termed it as 'haunting'. Steyn also tweeted that his favourite Indian food is butter chicken and called 'retirement' the best part of his cricketing career. When asked if he thinks whether South Africa has a chance against England with the new coaching staff, Steyn responded, "Big chance! Eng weren’t convincing in NZ, that’s not to say they not good, I’m just saying they didn’t look the part. Under Bouch I feel we have it covered, but it’s gana be exciting"

READ | Shreyas Iyer Highlights The Team's Preparations To Tackle The Dew Factor At Cuttack