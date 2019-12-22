Debutant Navdeep Saini Sends Roston Chase Packing With A Picture-perfect Yorker

Navdeep Saini made an impressive ODI debut in the series-deciding third ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Not only did he take a good catch under pressure, but he also picked up two crucial wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase just when the duo was threatening to take the visitors to a big total. However, it was the wicket of Roston Chase that stood out the most.

Saini sends Roston Chase packing with a picture-perfect yorker

Navdeep Saini had earlier picked up the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer to break a 62-run third-wicket stand between the duo. After that, he bowled an unplayable yorker to send back Roston Chase who was promoted up the order as a pinch-hitter and was living up to the expectations. It happened in the 32nd over of the first innings. On the third delivery, Saini had bowled a yorker around the middle stump and Chase attempted to defend the ball. But, the ball was so brilliantly bowled that it got the better of the batsman's defence and disturbed the timber. The magical delivery was bowled right in the blockhole and the young pacer was rewarded for it big time. The video of this picture-perfect yorker was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

Saini takes a good catch under pressure

Before Navdeep Saini made an impact with the ball, he took a good catch under pressure to send back the swashbuckling Windies opener Evin Lewis in the 16th over. On the final delivery of that over which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, the left-arm spinner had bowled a flighted delivery on off stump and Lewis slogged it for a big one. However, he did not get the timing right and found Navdeep Saini at long-on who judged the ball well and took a good catch. Even though he had lost his balance and tumbled, he ensured that the ball did not pop out from his hands and held on to it very tightly with one hand.

