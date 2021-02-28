'Bring That Curator To SCG': Australian Spin Legend Nathan Lyon Defends Ahmedabad Pitch

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is the latest cricketer to defend the much-talked-about Ahmedabad pitch, which saw the pink-ball Test match between India and England end in just two days. Lyon, while speaking to Cricket Australia, said the turning pitch in Motera was "brilliant" and he is baffled by those "crying" about spinning surfaces. Lyon asked why nobody complains when batsmen get bowled out for low scores on seaming surfaces.

Read: R Ashwin Comes Second To Nathan Lyon After Incredible Goofup In Chennai Test

"I was up all night watching it. It was absolutely brilliant. I'm thinking about bringing that curator out to the SCG. We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says a thing (about the pitch). But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it. I don't get it. I'm all for it, it was entertaining," Lyon said.

Lyon also pointed out England's choice to play four seamers and just one frontline spinner. Although England skipper Joe Root bowled as their key spinner in the game, he considers himself a part-timer. "The best thing about this Test match that just passed is that England went in with four seamers. That will do me. I don't need to say anymore," Lyon said.

Read: Nathan Lyon Wins Hearts With Response To Ajinkya Rahane's Sporting Gesture For Him

The third Test match between India and England reignited the controversy around Indian pitches as critics slammed curators for preparing an unplayable track in Ahmedabad, which according to them favoured spinners. However, many have since come out in defence of the pitch, lambasting critics for blaming the surface instead of assessing players' poor performances.

Read: Nathan Lyon Gets Heartfelt Wish From Daughters On 100th Test Feat Despite Cheating On Wife

India vs England 3rd Test

India dominated England to win the third Test match by 10 wickets at the newly-constructed Narendra Modi Stadium. After England won the toss and elected to bat first, Indian spinners restricted visitors at just 112. In reply, India posted 145 runs on board with the help of opener Rohit Sharma's half-century. England came out to bat in the second innings and was bowled out for mere 81 runs. India needed 49 runs to win and went past the target with ease without losing a single wicket. Axar Patel was awarded the Man of Match trophy for taking fifer in both innings.

England is out of the World Test Championship contention, giving India an opportunity to grab a place in the first-ever final against New Zealand. India will have to win or draw the fourth Test match in order to qualify for the final or third-placed Australia will play New Zealand at the Lords.

Read: Nathan Lyon 'not Good Enough' To Break My 800 Test Wickets Record: Muttiah Muralitharan



Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.