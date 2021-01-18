Nathan Lyon Gets Heartfelt Wish From Daughters On 100th Test Feat Despite Cheating On Wife

The Australian Cricket Team have always boasted of a formidable bowling attack over the years. While there was a significant void in their spin department after the retirement of Shane Warne, finger-spinner Nathan Lyon, since his debut in 2011, has established himself as a mainstay in the national side, especially in the longer format. The ongoing India vs Australia 4th Test is a momentous fixture for the talented spinner, as it is also his 100th Test. The player also received a special wish from his daughters on achieving the milestone.

India vs Australia live: Nathan Lyon's daughters wish the player on playing 100 Test matches

Nathan Lyon's split with estranged wife Mel Waring was a much talked about affair considering the public nature of it. However, irrespective of that, the cricketer's daughters sent warm wishes to the star off-spinner as he accomplished the momentous feat of playing 100 Test matches for Australia. Nathan Lyon has two daughters, Harper and Milla with ex-wife Mel Waring. Both of his young daughters sent an adorable wish to their father and also apologised for not being present at the venue. In the video shared by Waring on her Instagram account, the two daughters said: “Happy 100th Test dad, we love you and we’re sorry we can’t be there". The couple parted ways back in December 2017 and the cricketer's affair with Emma McCarthy was blamed for the same.

Nathan Lyon 100th Test

The crafty spinner has contributed significantly to the success of Australian cricket. The 33-year-old also holds a chance to reach another coveted landmark as he nears 400 wickets. With 397 wickets to his name, the player will have an opportunity to claim his 400th wicket in his 100th Test match during the ultimate day of the India vs Australia Test match.

Nathan Lyon girlfriend: Who is Emma McCarthy?

The star cricketer's decade-long relationship with Mel Waring ended after he started dating Emma McCarthy in 2017. McCarthy is a real estate agent and if rumours are to be believed, the couple is all set to get married after being already engaged. Mel Waring was shattered after she came to know that Lyon was cheating on her. She also wrote a blog describing her heartbreak.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Who will conquer the final frontier?

With India needing 394 runs to register a famous series win Down Under, and Australia requiring 10 wickets to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the final day of the Test series decider promises to be an exhilarating one. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) for the live telecast of the game. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

