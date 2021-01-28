Nathan Lyon Wins Hearts With Response To Ajinkya Rahane's Sporting Gesture For Him

Nathan Lyon has been Australia's premier spinner in Test cricket for almost a decade. After legendary spinner Shane Warne's retirement, several spinners were tried and tested, however, none could consolidate their position in the Australian side the way Lyon did. The off-spinner recently achieved a historic milestone when he stepped foot at The Gabba for the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021.

Nathan Lyon lauds Ajinkya Rahane's kind gesture after Gabba win

Lyon became the 13th Australian cricketer to represent the country in 100 Test matches. The offie's 100th Test match wasn't the one to remember as India beat Australia by three wickets in Brisbane to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. In doing so, India also managed to become the first team to defeat Australia at The Gabba in 32 years. After the victory, India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane had a special gesture for Nathan Lyon that earned him high praise from fans and players.

In an effort to show their appreciation of him reaching his 100th Test milestone against them, the Indian team, headed by Ajinkya Rahane, chose to commemorate the occasion for Lyon with a specially signed match jersey by all the Indian players. Rahane presented Lyon with the token just a few minutes before he handed over the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to the team youngsters.

Now, Lyon has responded to Rahane's gesture in the sweet manner. After about a week since their loss at The Gabba, the Australian took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his 100th Test. In the caption, Lyon also reflected back upon his Test career and revealed how he would have been grateful to have even played one Test for Australia, let alone 100. Lyon went on to congratulate the Indian team on the historic series win.

The cricketer also lauded Ajinkya Rahane and co. for their sportsmanship and also expressed his gratitude for giving him a signed India jersey as memorabilia of his 100th Test. Lyon's post thanking India after a painful series loss was appreciated by fans as they congratulated the spinner on the landmark achievement.

Notably, Lyon did not have the best of times in the India vs Australia test series. At 33, and playing a milestone 100th test match Lyon would have hoped for a better haul than the 9 he ended the series with. Lyon would also have hoped to finish the series at an even 400 wickets - a record that he would've achieved had he taken just one more wicket anywhere in the series.

However, as things stand, he has finished the tour at 399 wickets and might have to wait a while before he gets to go to 400. The off-spinner has been picked in Australia's side for the South Africa vs Australia 2021 Test series where he will have another shot at achieving the feat. The South Africa vs Australia 2021 Test series is set to commence next month, the schedule of which will be out soon.

Nathan Lyon Test career

Lyon, who received Baggy Green No. 421 in August 2011, has become one of the most well-regarded spinners in Australian cricket and has earned tremendous respect from junior players in the side for his experience and perseverance. The Nathan Lyon Test career is a testimonial of his hard work and determination. In 100 Tests, Lyon has grabbed 399 wickets at an average of 32.1 to go with 16 four wicket-hauls and 18 fifers. Notably, he hasn't ever bowled a no-ball in his 10-year Test career.

