'BringBackDhoni': Netizens Express Agitation After Dhoni Excluded From Indian Squad

Cricket News

Indian squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies was announced on Thursday and the exclusion of Mahendra Singh Dhoni left the fans infuriated

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
BringBackDhoni

The Indian squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies was announced on Thursday and the exclusion of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni left the fans infuriated. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the conclusion of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which was played in England. The legendary wicket-keeper was out of the team for the series against South Africa and Bangladesh and had made himself unavailable till November.

#BringBackDhoni

After the announcement of the squad, the fans of the star finisher took to Twitter and expressed their utmost agitation for dropping the legendary batsmen. While some demanded the BCCI to get Dhoni back in the team, others speculated his unavailability to be a hint of his retirement. 

T20I series begins on December 6

India and West Indies are slated to play three ODIs and three T20Is. The T20I series is scheduled to start on December 6 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Men in Blue recently played three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and managed to come out victorious 2-1 after losing the first T20I in Delhi. Bangladesh is currently playing the two-match Test series against India. The men in blue won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs. Both the teams are in Kolkata to play the day-night Test at Eden Gardens, and the game is scheduled to start from Friday, 22 November.

Published:
COMMENT
