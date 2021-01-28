Brisbane Heat Skipper Chris Lynn Excluded From BBL Team Of Tournament

In a surprising move, Brisbane Heat skipper, as well as T20 specialist Chris Lynn, has been excluded from the Big Bash League (BBL) Team of the Tournament. Lynn also happens to be the third-highest scorer in the ongoing edition of the competition with 420 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 157.30 and an average of 42 including five half-centuries.

The list of players included in the BBL Team of the Tournament

The BBL Team of the Tournament was announced on Thursday and with nine finals-bound players selected in the squad of 13. The team, which includes three overseas and two X-Factor players, was selected by the eight KFC BBL|10, club coaches.

The players include the likes of Sydney Sixers wicket-keeper batsman Josh Phillipe, English, and Sydney Thunder power-hitter Alex Hales (currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 535 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of close to 164 including three half-centuries and a century), Hobart Hurricanes batsman Ben McDermott, explosive New Zealand/ Perth Scorchers opener Colin Munro, Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell, Sydney Sixers all-rounder Daniel Christian.

Afghanistan as well as Adelaide Strikers leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Scorchers fast bowler Jhye Richardson, Brisbane pacer Mark Steketee, Stars leggie Adam Zampa, Strikers speedster Wes Agar, Melbourne Stars dynamic opener Marcus Stoinis, and his team-mate and left-arm pacer Daniel Sams complete the list.

TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT.



It's official! The BBL coaches have selected the following players as the very best of #BBL10 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jPME2nDvPd — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2021

'This is a team that would be highly competitive'

"This is a team that would be highly competitive in any T20 match anywhere in the world, filled with powerful ball strikers, high-class bowlers, and strong X-Factor impact players," Trent Woodhill, League player acquisition and cricket consultant said.

"The likes of Alex Hales, Colin Munro, and Rashid Khan led the way for the international contingent throughout KFC BBL|10, | KFC BBL|10, while Jhye Richardson has been the standout fast bowler of the campaign so far," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

