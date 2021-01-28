Shubman Gill Reveals Rahul Dravid's Secret Of Coaching, Lauds Ex-captain's India A Vision

Young Indian cricketer Shubman Gill recently starred in India’s series win in Australia. The opening batsman fired with an attacking 91 on a rabid Day 5 pitch at The Gabba that allowed his side to overhaul a stiff target in the final hour of the series-decider. Earlier in the series, Gill celebrated his Test debut with scores of 45 and 35* and India’s eight-wicket win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Boxing Day.

Shubman Gills heaps praise on his Under-19 coach Rahul Dravid

Shubman Gill recently interacted with Forbes India where he spoke in length about his successful trip to Australia. When asked about Rahul Dravid’s contribution on his batting, the 21-year-old expressed nothing but admirations for the former Indian captain.

Shubman Gill said that he has been interacting with Dravid since his Under-19 days. He revealed that Dravid is not someone who goes out of his way to point out certain things to his players every day. Gill said that he watches players for a week and only passes out his instructions when required. The youngster later claimed that Rahul Dravid is someone who wants his players to play their own game with “minimum mental stress”.

In fact, Gill believes that Dravid and the BCCI's vision to hold more overseas tours for the India A team, especially when the senior team is also travelling to the same country at the same time, made the 'A' players much more competitive and experienced to face the rigours of international cricket whenever required.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 summary

While Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill’s Day 5 brilliance saw Team India overhaul a stiff target to clinch the series, the 123-run stand in the first innings between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar also turned out to be a decisive factor. Apart from Gill, even Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur have all been coached by Rahul Dravid at some point of their careers.

IPL 2021: Shubman Gill among KKR list of retained players 2021

Shubman Gill was among the 17 cricketers to be retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Here is a look at the list of all 17 of KKR retentions ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

