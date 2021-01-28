Tim Paine Unlikely To Play M Starc, P Cummins Together In South Africa After India Debacle

The Australian think tank could be looking to introduce several tactical changes after their embarrassing Test series loss against India. The Tim Paine-led side boasts of a formidable bowling attack with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Patt Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon. However, in spite of having a potent set of bowlers, they were unable to penetrate India's resilience after the opening Test match of the series. There is a possibility that the team management resorts to rotating their premier bowlers during the South Africa vs Australia 2021 matches.

South Africa vs Australia 2021: Selector Trevor Hohns hints at using rotation policy for pace bowlers

The Australian quick bowlers had to toil hard during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series against India. Their frontline bowlers played all four Test matches of the series, and such a workload is bound to take a toll on a player's body. Moreover, the move also did not pay dividends for the hosts, and they ultimately lost the series to India.

ALSO READ | Michael Clarke SLAMS Aussie Selectors For Defending Tim Paine Despite Shocking India Loss

According to ESPNcricinfo, selector Trevor Hohns has mentioned that they could have rotated their fast bowlers against India. This could also indicate that Australia could adopt this strategy in an attempt to change their fortunes after their underwhelming performance at home. Hohns has expressed his faith in the bowling attack and mentioned how the four bowlers have been consistently delivering for the team over the years. Reinstating the rotation policy could prove to be a move in the right direction, as it will also help in efficiently managing the existing workload for the players.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Admits To Taking Sleeping Pills, Folding To 'Nervous 90s' Curse In Australia

South Africa vs Australia 2021

Tim Paine & Co. are slated to play three Test matches in South Africa. Cricket Australia has made it clear that the confirmation of the tour will depend on satisfactory biosecurity arrangements. The tour is of utmost importance for Australia, considering the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. After their surprising series loss to India, it becomes imperative for them to put up a strong show in South Africa in order to keep their ICC World Test Championship hopes alive.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant Clicked Together By Sakshi Dhoni, Fans Miss Ex-India Captain

With England's thumping win in Sri Lanka, they also still have a chance to make it to the Final along with Australia, New Zealand, and India. Hence, if Australia end up losing a single Test in their upcoming series, it will become even more difficult for them to secure a place in the Final.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Reveals Rahul Dravid's Secret Of Coaching, Lauds Ex-captain's India A Vision

Australia squad for South Africa Tests 2021

Here's the 19-player squad for the proposed Qantas Australian Test tour of South Africa!



Confirmation of the tour remains subject to satisfactory biosecurity arrangements, with discussions between Cricket South Africa and Cricket Australia ongoing. pic.twitter.com/X6yol6jlnp — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 27, 2021

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.