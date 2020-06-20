CAB Clarifies Sourav Ganguly's Brother Has Not Tested Positive For COVID, Issues Statement

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has clarified that Secretary Snehashish Ganguly has not been infected with COVID-19. This comes after several reports suggested that Snehashish who is also BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's brother had tested positive for Coronavirus.

"I am perfectly healthy and am going to office every day. The news doing round about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," said CAB Secretary Snehashish Ganguly in a statement.

However, PTI had reported earlier in the day that Snehashish Ganguly's wife has tested positive quoting the West Bengal Health Department. The mother-in-law and father-in-law of Snehashish also tested positive for the disease last week, while a domestic help at Snehasish's Mominpur home where he was living recently was also found to be positive.

"All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly's ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home," a senior official of the department told PTI.

