Ex-SL Sports Min Responds To Sangakkara, Continues To Make Shocking Claims About WC Final

Former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage who had alleged that the ICC 2011 World Cup final which India won was fixed, continues to make shocking claims regarding the game that was played in Wankhede. Aluthgamage has now stated that he had written to the ICC in 2012 regarding the matter, however, they never responded to him. He has also claimed that the team was changed at the last moment without his consultation and the events that transpired after that made him initiate the 'anti-fixing bill.'

Speaking to a Sri Lankan daily, Aluthgamage questioned 'how certain cricket officials' allegedly purchased car companies and started new businesses within a year of the final game between India and Sri Lanka. He emphasized that he was not referring to any players but 'officials' in the cricketing fraternity. The then Sports Minister also claimed that the Sri Lankan team was playing well and were favourites to win the final, but the team who played the game was not the team that authorities had selected. There were 'last moment changes' without any consultation, he claimed.

'Unaware of the last-moment changes'

For the final game, Sri Lanka had made four last-minute changes to the squad. These were: Chamara Kapugedara came in place of Chamara Silva, Suraj Randiv for Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara for Rangana Herath and Thissara Perera for Angelo Mathews. The former Sports Minister added that he got to know about the changes only when he saw the match, adding that the new players were inexperienced compared to the rest of the team.

Responding to Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara's remarks, Aluthgamage said that he does not understand why are they making a 'big deal' about it. He added that he is not referring to any Sri Lankan players and that even Arjuna Ranatunga had openly talked about match-fixing issues earlier.

SL government orders probe

Meanwhile, the Lankan Sports Ministry has ordered an investigation into the allegations made by Aluthgamage. Present Minister of Sports Dullas Alahapperuma ordered a probe into the claims made and has asked for a report on the progress every two weeks.

Following his claims, the then skipper of the Lankan team, Kumar Sangakkara demanded proof to substantiate his claims. Sangakkara who led the team at the Wankhede against India in 2011, stated that it is a very 'serious allegation' and called for an investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit. Echoing Sangakkara, former Sports Minister Harin Fernando also stated that rather than making 'unsubstantiated wild allegations,' Aluthgamage should complain to the ICC with evidence.

Meanwhile, Mahela Jayawardena who played a significant knock in the final blamed the 'uncovering' on the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country. Taking to Twitter, the former Sri Lankan skipper wrote that since the elections are around the corner, he reckons that the circus has started. Jayawardene then posted a clown emoji.

