Amid Indo-China Faceoff, IPL Governing Council To Convene A Meeting To Review Sponsorships

Following the anti-China sentiment across the country after recent developments at the LAC, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review the cash-rich tournament's sponsorship deals. This comes after the violent standoff at Galwan Valley where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. Earlier, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had confirmed that the Indian cricket board will not endorse Chinese products in future for the national interest.

Meanwhile, the BCCI treasurer had also confirmed that the board would retain Vivo as their title sponsors for the 2020 season despite their future commitment. However, this decision seems to be under the scanner now with the Governing Council calling for a meeting. Vivo - a Chinese smartphone manufacturing company - had bagged the IPL title rights in 2017 for a period of five years. The company brought the deal for a record ₹2,199 crores (US$288 million).

'Need to differentiate'

Explaining BCCI's stand on current endorsements, Dhumal while speaking to Republic TV had said, "We need to differentiate between Indian and Chinese interest. Whatever money is coming 42 per cent going to the Indian government and Indian army. BCCI Contract was signed by the previous regime, but now we have to honour the contract. If BCCI is making money out of a Chinese company then that money is going to Govt and Indian money through tax. It is helping Indian cause so we have to see whether Indian money is going to China or Chinese money coming to India for India's interest."

